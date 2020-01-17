Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,166,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after buying an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,616,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,294,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 126,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 255,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,008 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

