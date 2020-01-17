Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,300,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

