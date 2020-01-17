Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 1,095,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

