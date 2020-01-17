Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.04. 9,155,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

