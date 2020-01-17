Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 48,400 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

SKT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 148,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

