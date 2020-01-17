Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stars Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stars Group by 536.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stars Group by 437.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,690,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSG. Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,164. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.