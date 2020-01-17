INLOCK (ILK) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $24,698.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.74 or 0.05979870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035409 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,284,257,252 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog

