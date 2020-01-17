Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:UAPR) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAPR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

