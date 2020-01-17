INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17, 146 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

