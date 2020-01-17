Insider Buying: INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

INVESCO Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 million and a PE ratio of 181.18. INVESCO Asia Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.50 ($4.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.81.

Get INVESCO Asia Trust alerts:

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.