Insider Buying: INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).
INVESCO Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 million and a PE ratio of 181.18. INVESCO Asia Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.50 ($4.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.81.
INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile
