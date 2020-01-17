Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Buys A$14,294.45 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Neil Whitaker purchased 42,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,294.45 ($10,137.91).

Neil Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Neil Whitaker purchased 41,232 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,018.88 ($9,942.47).

Shares of Nusantara Resources stock opened at A$0.33 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

