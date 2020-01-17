Insider Selling: Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$30,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,035,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,153,351.30.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balmoral Resources alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$65,187.53.

Balmoral Resources stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $66.67 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Balmoral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balmoral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.