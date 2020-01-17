Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Sells $174,321.00 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,316,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

