Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Sells $73,656.00 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.99. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

