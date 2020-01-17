Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.59. 680,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,931. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Envestnet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

