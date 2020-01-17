Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $196,480.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $194,960.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $141,300.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market cap of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.56. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IRMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

