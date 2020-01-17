Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $219,058.50 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 11,841 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $219,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares in the company, valued at $219,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.