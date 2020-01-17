Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $10,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $10,060.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark Palamountain sold 100 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

LMNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 58,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

