Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $34,833.96 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

QNST stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 22.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

