Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-Bone alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, W Carlton Reckling sold 10,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

On Monday, December 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 56,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,077. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.