Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 36,643 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $917,540.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98.

On Monday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX remained flat at $$25.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,577,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 3.29. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

