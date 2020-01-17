Insider Selling: Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Timothy Bartholomaeus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.48), for a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Timothy Bartholomaeus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Timothy Bartholomaeus sold 2,000 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.48), for a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,964.54).

Shares of Tamawood stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$3.49 ($2.48). 3,803 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.45 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.49. Tamawood Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.19 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.81.

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

