Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells 4,293 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $770,378.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $181.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average of $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Workday by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

