Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,349.71 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular acquired 40,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $13,321.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,961.62.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,999.98.

NASDAQ ISIG remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

