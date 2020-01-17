Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,141,788.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. Insiders have sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

