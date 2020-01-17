Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Update

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 457,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,982. Instructure has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,471 shares of company stock worth $8,188,574. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Instructure by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Instructure by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INST. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

