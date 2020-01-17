Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.91. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 4,621,488 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.93 ($5.62), for a total transaction of A$792,500.00 ($562,056.74).

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.