Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.24

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.24 and traded as high as $144.01. Intact Financial shares last traded at $143.18, with a volume of 165,671 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on IFC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$142.73.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$139.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.47.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.