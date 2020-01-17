Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

ITGR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. Integer has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Integer by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Integer by 22.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 12,967.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 695,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

