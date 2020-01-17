Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

NTLA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 686,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,751. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

