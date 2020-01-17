Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Raised to GBX 1,685

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($22.10) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,664 ($21.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,595.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,450.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

