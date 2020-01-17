International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 727 ($9.56) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

IAG opened at GBX 676.75 ($8.90) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 608.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 508.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78). The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

