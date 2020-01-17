International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 712,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 236,018 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $12.29.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The company has a market cap of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.