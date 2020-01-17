International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 712,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 236,018 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $12.29.
IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The company has a market cap of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
