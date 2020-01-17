International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Shares Up 11.1%

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 160,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 124,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

