International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

INSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

INSW stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $775.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in International Seaways by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in International Seaways by 921.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

