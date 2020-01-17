Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,852. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

