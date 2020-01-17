Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.00. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,546. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.42 and its 200 day moving average is $545.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

