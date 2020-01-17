Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.53

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 515700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
