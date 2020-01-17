Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.53

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 515700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

