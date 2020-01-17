Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.