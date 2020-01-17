Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.74 and last traded at $63.74, 5,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 111,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1683 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. West Branch Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

