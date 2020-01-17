Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) is Strid Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up 7.8% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

