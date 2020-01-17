Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.71 and last traded at $77.71, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

