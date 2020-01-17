Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of PSCH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.55. 945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $137.26.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

