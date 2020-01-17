Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

