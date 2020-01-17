Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.09, 7,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Strategic US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF by 160.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

