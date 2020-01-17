InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,251 shares of company stock worth $523,522 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

