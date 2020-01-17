Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 16th (AKBTY, BNPQY, BRID, CHEF, CISN, DBSDY, DCAR, ELTK, FBNC, FCF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 16th:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

