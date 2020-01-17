Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,997% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in 8X8 by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $3,016,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.67. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

