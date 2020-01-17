Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,420 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,740% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 84.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 1,049,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,645. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

