Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Trading Down 1%

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

About Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

